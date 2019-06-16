2020 candidates reflect on their dads this Father's Day originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The 2020 presidential candidates took some time off from the campaign trail to reflect on their dads this Father's Day.

ABC News spoke with several of the candidates, who shared insights and memories.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on his dad, Joseph

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with his mother and father after returning from Afghanistan in 2014.

"I remember my dad telling a story that when he was growing up in Malta a mentor who wanted him to stay on the island told him, 'I promise you will be a big fish in a very small pond here.' He answered, saying 'I'd rather be a medium-sized fish in a very big pond. He was someone who understood that if he moved to America he'd be in the best place in the world to get an education and to make an impact, and that it was not about becoming famous or being number one on the list. But he could shape a lot of lives, which is what he did as a scholar and as a teacher. I think a lot about the choices he made to become an American and to make my life even possible."

Former Vice President Joe Biden on his dad, Joseph

Former Vice President Joe Biden with his dad, Joseph, in an undated photo.

“As my father believed, there’s no higher calling for a woman or a man than to be a good mother or a good father. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there who work every day to help raise their children -- and all our children -- to be honorable, generous, kind young men and women.“

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on her dad, Mike

Sen. Tulsi Gabbard with her father, Douglas, in an undated photo.

"Dad -- Thank you for the greatest gift a father could ever offer a daughter: your unconditional love. We won't always agree on everything, but I know that you will always love me and I will always love you. Happy Fathers Day!"

Andrew Yang on his father, Kei Hsiung Yang

Andrew Yang with his two sons and his father, Kei Hsiung Yang, in an undated photo.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad -- love you and appreciate you. Your grandsons send their love.”

Sen. Cory Booker on his dad, Cary

Sen. Cory Booker with his dad, Cary Booker, and brother and mother in an undated photo.