Early polls don't 'describe the full picture': Beto O'Rourke

Former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke joined ABC's "This Week" on Sunday as he continues to face poll numbers that show him behind some of the race's top contenders.

"These polls, this far out, I really don't think describe the full picture," O'Rourke told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We've got a lot of time, a lot of work, but thankfully we have a number of extraordinary volunteers, we're going to make this possible."

O'Rourke, who rose to national prominence during his U.S. Senate campaign in Texas last year against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is in the middle of a four-day swing through the critical early voting state of Iowa.

Despite the high expectations that came with O'Rourke's much anticipated presidential rollout, the former El Paso congressman has struggled in recent weeks to keep pace with the top tier of the Democratic field.

A national Quinnipiac University poll in late May showed him with just 2% support among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters. But with the race still in its early stages and the first debates slated to take place later this month, O'Rourke still has ample opportunity to regain his footing.

On Saturday, he joined several of his Democratic rivals at the Capital City Pride festival in Des Moines, Iowa, where he took aim at President Donald Trump, who he says is using fear to pit Americans against one another.

"We have this president of the United States, who use fear to keep us apart, to make us afraid, and to make some of our fellow Americans angry, to prevent us from coming together to make the change that we still need," O'Rourke told a crowd in the shadow of the Iowa State Capitol.

Trump tweeted on Friday that a "signed agreement" has been reached between the U.S. and Mexico on tariffs — an accord aimed at stemming the "tide of migration."

"I think the President has completely overblown what he purports to have achieved, these are agreements that Mexico had already made in some cases, months ago," O'Rourke said. "They might have accelerated the timetable, but by and large the President has achieved nothing except to jeopardize the most important trading relationship that the United States of America has."

Late Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his stance on his support for a measure that prevents using federal funding for abortion after taking heat from some of his fellow 2020 Democrats.

"For many years as a U.S. senator, I have supported the Hyde amendment as many, many others have because there was sufficient monies and circumstances where women were able to exercise that right, women of color, poor women, women were not able to have access, and it was not under attack … as it is now. But circumstances have changed," Biden said.

Prior to Biden's reversal, several 2020 challengers criticized him for his support for the amendment, given its impact on low-income and minority women.

Stephanopoulos asked O'Rourke on Sunday whether there was room in the party for a pro-life Democrat.

"It's very hard for me to believe that we could ever produce a nominee who would not believe in a woman's right to choose," O'Rourke said, "...and the mandate for us to stand with women in each and every instance."

ABC News' Adam Kelsey contributed to this report.