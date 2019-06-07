2019 Women's World Cup team previews: United States originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

This story originally appeared on espnW.com from Graham Hays, a writer/reporter at espnW.

The U.S. arrives in France as defending World Cup champion. It also enters its first major tournament since the worst showing in the history of the program. It is difficult to understand this team without understanding each of those identities. One was earned in victory four years ago in the World Cup in Canada, and the other earned in failure three years ago in the Olympics in Brazil, when the U.S. was eliminated short of the semifinals for the first time in a major event.

(MORE: US Women's soccer stars hope 2019 World Cup inspires girls to 'believe in themselves')

The result was less a restart than a reinterpretation. Rather than all new faces, it's a blend of new and old. Rather than an all new philosophy, it's a blend of the aggressiveness that worked for the U.S. in the past and the sophistication a new era in the sport demands. At least that's the plan. Not to be something different, but a better version of both 2015 and 2016.

How they got here

PHOTO: U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd plays the ball against Mexico defender during the second half of a Countdown to the Cup Women's Soccer match in Harrison, N.J. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters) More

The philosophical journey from 2015 to 2019 was quite a lengthy trek. The physical process of qualifying, as usual in CONCACAF, was quick and easy. Hosting the CONCACAF Women's Championship for the fourth time in the past five World Cup cycles (the hosting duties shared with Canada on one of those occasions), the U.S. won group games in Cary, North Carolina, against Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago by a combined 18-0 margin.

With group opponents dismissed, the U.S. routed Jamaica 6-0 in one semifinal in Frisco, Texas, to lock up qualification. The Americans then beat Canada 2-0 on the same field in the final.

Strengths/weaknesses

The U.S. has more attacking talent than fits on the field at one time. That's a good foundation for success. The retooling that began after the World Cup, and accelerated after the Olympics, produced emerging young standouts Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Samantha Mewis and Mallory Pugh. It also produced revitalized versions of Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, not to mention a new role for Carli Lloyd seeking goals as a No. 9. When the U.S. gets going full throttle, as it did against quality opposition during last year's Tournament of Nations, the pressing and marauding is irresistible to watch and nearly impossible to stop.

(MORE: US Women's National Team sues soccer's governing body for gender discrimination on International Women's Day)

While goal production and finishing has nonetheless been an issue at times, most notably in producing just one goal in the four most recent games in Europe, it's the other end of the field that generates the questions. The presumptive starting outside backs are Crystal Dunn, a more natural midfielder or forward, and Kelley O'Hara, who has missed significant time with injuries over the past year. Depth beyond them is uncertain. And as you might have heard, the U.S. will play in a World Cup without at least one of Briana Scurry or Hope Solo for the first time since 1991. That leaves Alyssa Naeher in the unenviable task of living up to legends.

Money stat: 11 of 29

PHOTO: In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Megan Rapinoe, of the U.S., right, and Japan's Risa Shimizu, left, go after the ball during the first half of SheBelieves Cup soccer match in Chester, Pa. (Chris Szagola/AP) More

The presumptive first-choice forward line of Heath, Morgan and Rapinoe has started together in just 11 of 29 games since the beginning of 2018. Some of that is normal rest and rotation. Some of that is because Pugh and Christen Press could start for any other team in the world and need minutes of their own. But it's also an example of a lack of continuity that has bedeviled this team. Julie Ertz, Horan and Lavelle started together as a midfield in just nine of those 29 games. (Ertz, Lavelle and Mewis, the next-most-likely World Cup combination, started together once.) Abby Dahlkemper, Dunn, O'Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn started as a back line in seven of 29 games.

Story continues