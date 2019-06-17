2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo, Tessa Thompson and more rule the red carpet originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

For the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, celebrities wore a plethora of unique looks we couldn't get enough of.

This past weekend, singer Lizzo showed us how to wear slime green in such a fun way, while Tiffany Haddish made jaws drop in a dazzling metallic look.

It was indeed one of the most playful red carpets with lots of standout ensembles to see.

Scroll ahead to see 10 amazing beauty and fashion looks from this year's affair.

Makeup artist Alexx Mayo played up Lizzo's eye look using Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palette in Neon Green and Make Up For Ever individual eyeshadow in Mint Green.

Tiffany Haddish

PHOTO: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV) More

The "Girl's Trip" star wore a dazzling Jonathan Simkhai dress that popped beautifully against her glowing skin.

Jameela Jamil

PHOTO: Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV) More

Jamil stylishly stood out on the red carpet in her plaid Balmain and silver pumps.

Heidi Montag

PHOTO: Heidi Montag attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV) More

The former "The Hills" star wore a well-fitted Gucci jumpsuit that was chic and sexy.

Jada Pinkett Smith

PHOTO: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV) More

Smith stood out big time in her sequined metallic power suit and black pumps.

Aubrey Plaza

PHOTO: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ) More

