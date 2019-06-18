2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Game of Thrones' win big originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" took home top honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night live from Santa Monica, California.

"Avengers: Endgame" stars Robert Downey, Jr. and Josh Brolin also won Best Hero and Best Villain, respectively.

The event was hosted by "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and included musical performances by Bazzi and Lizzo.

Award presenters included Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, Tessa Thompson, Aubrey Plaza, Kiernan Shipka, Elisabeth Moss, David Spade and Jaden Smith.

A memorable moment in the broadcast came as the three women featured in Best Documentary winner "Surviving R. Kelly" took the stage with Lifetime senior vice president of unscripted development and programming Miranda Brie Kelly to accept the award. Kelly said the win represented "the cultural impact" the documentary had.

The night's honorary career awards -- The Generation Award and Trailblazer Award -- were given to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively.

(MORE: 'Avengers: Endgame' cast talks about the film's highly-anticipated debut)

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Movie"Avengers: Endgame"

Best Show"Game of Thrones"

Best Performance in a MovieLady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Best Performance in a ShowElisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best HeroRobert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Best VillainJosh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame"

Best KissNoah Centineo & Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Reality Royalty"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best Comedic PerformanceDan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Breakthrough PerformanceNoah Centineo, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Best FightCaptain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, "Captain Marvel"

Best Real-Life HeroRuth Bader Ginsburg, "RGB"

Most Frightened PerformanceSandra Bullock, "Bird Box"

Best Documentary"Surviving R. Kelly"

Best HostNick Cannon, "Wild 'n Out"

Most Meme-able Moment"The Bachelor," Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best Musical Moment"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

Generation AwardDwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Trailblazer AwardJada Pinkett Smith