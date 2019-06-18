'Family Food Fight' host Ayesha Curry judges top weeknight meals to make with kids originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Looking for an easy weeknight meal the whole family can enjoy that is just as flavorful and delicious as eating out?

Enter Ayesha Curry, the bestselling cookbook author and host and judge of ABC's new show, "Family Food Fight," which is all about families making meals together.

"Good Morning America" viewers Arielle and Seth Kisch and Aly and James Romero faced off in a friendly culinary competition to see which couple could create the tastiest weeknight meal and their plates were judged on "GMA" by Curry herself.

Curry, a mom of three with NBA star Steph Curry, said she is a big fan of cooking at home on the weeknights, and especially bringing her children with her in the kitchen as much as she can. She adds that she connects with her children by giving them little jobs to do, such as chopping veggies, cracking eggs and more.

If you're looking for a fun weeknight meal to make with the kids, check out the Kischs' and Romeros' mouthwatering dishes below!

Arielle and Seth Kisch's spaghetti with shrimp recipe

Need one pot for pasta and a big pan.

Ingredients:

Spaghetti (enough for 2 people)

One bunch of spinach

8oz (or 1 container) grape/cherry tomatoes (halved)

3 to 4 cloves of garlic (minced) — we love garlic so feel free to use more

Shrimp, deveined with or without tail shells

Oregano (fresh about 2 stalks, pick off leaves and roughly chop)

Basil (for garnish)

Half cup dry white wine

Zest of half of lemon also juice of half of lemon

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

Salt

Black Pepper

Olive oil

Directions:

1. Cook pasta according to box instructions. When it is almost done (about 1 minute to go, add the spinach so that it can blanch/cook). Drain into colander and reserve about a cup of pasta water to use later in recipe.

2. Mince garlic.

3. Season shrimp with salt and black pepper.

4. Heat olive oil, roughly 2 Tbsp. (add more of not sufficient).

5. Add half of garlic and some red pepper flakes, to taste at medium heat.

6. Add shrimp and saute until mostly cooked, but not fully. Remove shrimp from pan and place on plate to rest.

7. Add tomatoes to shrimp pan with remainder of garlic and the oregano saute at medium heat until tomatoes are softened.

8. Reintroduce shrimp to pan. Add white wine and saute some more. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.

9. Add spaghetti/spinach mixture to pan and toss. Add in the lemon zest now. Add a bit of reserved pasta water to help bind sauce to noodles, about 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time until full combined and kind of silky.

10. You’re done! Serve with basil garnish and Parmesan cheese (if you’re into it).



Alysia and James Romero's pork tenderloin with mango salsa and brussel sprouts with pancetta recipe

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6 people

Ingredients:

2 cups apple cider

5 peppercorns

1 Tbs. coriander seeds

3 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 tsp. red pepper chili flakes

3 garlic cloves whole, peeled, smashed

2 cups cold water/ice

2 1-1.5 lb. pork tenderloin

2 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Mango peeled and chopped into a small dice

1 Jalapeno, seeded and chopped into a small dice

1/4 cup red onion, chopped into a small dice

1/2 lime, juiced

1/4 cup, cilantro chopped and divided

2 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt & Black Pepper to taste



Instructions:

1. Prepare the brine: Combine first 9 ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Turn heat off and stir to combine, until sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Set aside and add 2 cups of ice water to cool completely. When the liquid is cooled, add the Pork Tenderloins to a large ziplock bag along with the liquid. Seal and brine overnight, if possible.

