2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Austin business, authorities say

Two people were killed and another three injured in a shooting at a business in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, the Austin Police Department said. A large police presence could be seen near the Arboretum, an outdoor mall in the area.

PHOTO: EMS vehicles are shown near the Arboretum Mall in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2023. (KVUE)

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

An adult was transported to a local trauma facility with "critical, life-threatening injuries," Austin-Travis County EMS said. Two other adults are being evaluated for minor injuries, it said.

No individuals have been detained in the shooting, police said.

Multiple agencies responded to the "critical incident" around 5 p.m. local time, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The scene is currently contained, police said, while urging people to avoid the area.

"At this time we do not have any information to believe there’s a threat to the public," Austin Police said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

