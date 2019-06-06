1st teaser poster for 'Wonder Woman 1984' released and it's magical originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ugh, we have to wait an entire year until Gal Gadot is back in "Wonder Woman 1984."

But at least the actress and her director, Patty Jenkins, teased fans Wednesday with the first teaser poster for this upcoming DC blockbuster.

It's set to hit theaters next June.

"One... year... from... TODAY... #WW84," Jenkins wrote, next to an image of our hero in front of a backdrop that is colorful and majestic.

(MORE: First look at 'Wonder Woman 1984' reveals Steve Trevor is still alive)

Gadot herself shared it as well, with the caption, "I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this."

It's not the first image we've seen, but it's a spectacular one.

In April, Jenkins wished Gadot a happy 34th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday @GalGadot #WW1984."

(MORE: 'Wonder Woman' filmmakers share cryptic hint about sequel: 'WW84')

Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday @GalGadot #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/eRqmuFWdlX — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 30, 2019

A movie 80's kids will love!

We also know that the film is set in the 1980's, as Wonder Woman is ageless and part god.

Last June, Gadot shared an image of her looking at 1980s iconic shows like "Dallas" and movies like "National Lampoon's Vacation."

The original film was set during the events of World War I and, though Gadot's love interest, Steve Trevor, died at the end, Chris Pine will be back in this sequel because Jenkins has said, as comics often do, these stories can be self-contained and not always a continuum like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is it just me or do we look like we're about to drop the hottest folk album of 2019? Great interview and photos. Thanks for the lovely article @nytimes https://t.co/sJU8IZlIHd — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 25, 2019

We also know that Kristen Wiig has been cast to play Barbara Minerva, aka the Cheetah.

That Wonder Woman poster is cool but call me when we get our first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheeta. pic.twitter.com/X21dqkUHqZ — PhantoMantis (@PhantoMantis) June 6, 2019

In the comics, the Cheetah dates back to the 1940s and is always a super villain.

Minerva gains the powers of the Cheetah, though because of the evil inside her, the magic that gave her powers also cripples her in her human form.

Fans will just have to wait and see on June 5, 2020.