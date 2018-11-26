13th century priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A 13th century tomb belonging to a priest and his wife was found in Luxor, Egypt, after five months of excavation work, Egypt's ministry of antiquities said Saturday.

The tomb — colored with scenes depicting the owner with his family and found on the Nile River's West Bank — belonged to Thaw-Irkhet-If, the overseer of the mummification shrine at the ancient Egyptian Mut temple, also in Luxor, according to the ministry.

“Inside the tomb are colored scenes," Khaled el-Anani said during a press conference Saturday to announce the discovery. "What remains of them are in exceptional condition."

PHOTO: Egyptian workers and archaeologists standing next to an opened intact sarcophagus containing a well-preserved mummy of a woman named 'Thuya' wrapped in linen, discovered by a French mission at the site of Tomb TT33, Nov. 24, 2018. (Khaeled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images) More

The sarcophagi of the priest and his wife were found in the tomb in addition to 1,000 funerary figurines known as Ushabti.

(MORE: Great Pyramid's previously hidden 'void' hailed by some scientists, dismissed by Egyptian experts)

The discovery work was carried out by an Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities mission.

A separate discovery by a French-led mission from the French Institute for Eastern Archaeology and the University of Strasbourg was unveiled on the same day.

PHOTO: Egypt's Antiquities Minister and the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, inspect an intact sarcophagus during its opening at the site of Tomb TT33 at Al-Assasif necropolis in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, Nov. 24, 2018. (Khaeled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images) More

The mission unveiled an intact sarcophagus of a female mummy called Thuya.

(MORE: Archaeologists start on Europe's largest dig ever, spanning 10,000 years of history: The beginning of High Speed 2)

Thuya’s sarcophagus dates to the 18th dynasty — a period marked by some of the most well-known pharaohs such as Ramses II and Tutankhamun.

Archaeological discoveries are highly promoted by Egypt in an effort to boost the country's slowly-recovering tourism sector.