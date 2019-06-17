10-year-old Selah Schneiter climbs Yosemite's El Capitan, youngest person to do so originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

This 10-year-old just made rock climbing history.

On June 12, Selah Schneiter became the youngest climber on record to make it to the top of "The Nose" route on El Capitan -- one of the most challenging and infamous vertical rock formations, in Yosemite National Park, California.

PHOTO: Selah Schneiter, 10, successfully climbs 'The Nose' of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park with her dad Mike Schneiter and family friend Mark Regier. (Mike Schneiter) More

"Our big motto was 'How do you eat an elephant?' Small bites," she told ABC affiliate KFSN. "One pitch at a time, one move at a time, one day at a time."

She was joined by her dad, Mike Schneiter, and longtime family friend Mark Regier, and their attempt to climb the full route took place over five days, including camping overnight on the slab.

PHOTO: Selah Schneiter, 10, successfully climbed 'The Nose' of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park with her dad Mike Schneiter and family friend Mark Regier. (Mark Regier) More

Her dad, an American Mountain Guides Association-certified rock guide and instructor, told ABC News that after coming down from the high of her feat, Selah told him she'd "love to inspire other girls to just go be active" -- just like the climbers who inspired her, including Margo Hayes and Lynn Hill.

"She's all about wanting other kids to be more active, whether it's biking, climbing, skiing -- she always wants more kids to be active and not be on their phones, and I think that's ultimately some of our motivation to talk about it, because it's really near and dear to her," he said.

The nearly 3,000-foot route has 31 pitches -- sections of a climbing route -- and is "really wild" because it gets steeper and more challenging at the end, Schneiter said.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Selah Schneiter, 10, is shown with her father, Mike Schneiter, during their successful climb of 'The Nose' at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. (Mike Schneiter) More

"It's really overhanging in spots, you're looking down and you can see 3,000 feet down where you started and you're just thinking, 'Oh my gosh it's so big,'" he said.

When they got to the end of the route, Schneiter was leading with their ropes, so he was ahead of her. But he got so "excited," he said, that he rappelled down to watch her finish it.

"Once she topped out, she was the first one to go up to this tree, that is a symbolic thing for climbers, and she just broke down in tears," he said. "She said it was her 'first happy tears she's ever had."

(MORE: Film chronicles climber's solo journey up Yosemite 's El Capitan with no gear)

Selah, who stands a mere 4-foot, 2-inches tall was "just really in shock once we got to the top," her dad said. "We were tired after a long five days and camped out that night, but she was like a little kid again and wanted to check everything out exploring almost like it was nothing."

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Selah Schneiter, 10, is shown climbing 'The Nose' of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park. (Mike Schneiter) More

Story continues