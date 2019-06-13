This 10-year-old boy has his own nonprofit, and we can all learn something here originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

For the last two years, Jayden Perez has been on a mission "from the bottom of his heart."

The 10-year-old do-gooder from New Jersey spends most of his time and money helping out people less fortunate.

His mom, Ana Rosado, told "Good Morning America" it all began when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. He decided he wanted to collect toys for the children so they would have Christmas gifts.

"We thought maybe he would collect 100," his mom said. "But he got 1,100 toys."

Fueled by the success of his very first charitable act, Jayden kept going. Soon after, he used all his birthday money to buy food for the animals he had seen on his trip to Puerto Rico with the toys. Next, he raised money to buy baby food for babies.

He didn't stop there.

With another hurricane season approaching, Jayden bought lanterns for churches, and he donated food, supplies, toiletries, dog and cat food to people in Florida after Hurricane Michael.

Next up: kids in shelters close to his home in Paterson, New Jersey. He collected and gave them pajamas, followed by hats and gloves in the colder months. Then, he made 75 Easter baskets for people living in shelters in other nearby towns.

Now, Jayden has his own nonprofit called "From the bottom of my heart."

"Every time he speaks about giving and kindness he says it comes from the bottom of his heart," his mother told "GMA."

Jayden, his mom said, is a naturally kindhearted person. He was bullied in kindergarten and now speaks out on bullying, his mother said.

"I hear it from other parents too, like if a child doesn't have enough money for water at lunch, he gives them his water. Or his sister says she needs money and he goes and takes it from his allowance. These aren't things he even tells me about," Rosado said.

He's now thinking ahead to the next school year and has begun collecting items and backpacks to distribute to kids in need. He's working with Eva's Village, an anti-poverty organization in Paterson.

Giving runs in Jayden's genes.

"I've always volunteered and have him and his older sister, who is now 24, do the same," his mom said. "Things like spending time with the elderly, going to the hospital to visit the sick, helping out in shelters. When the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, we went right to Costco to stock up on supplies to send. I didn't know he was paying attention -- he was only 8 - but then he wanted to help too."

Rosado said her son wants to encourage kids to give to others.

"We're far from rich," she said, "but we are rich at heart."