ZZ Top to return to Sun City with Elevation Tour

American rock band ZZ Top will be returning to the Sun City with a performance April 22 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

The band last performed in El Paso in 2017, opening for Guns & Roses at the Sun Bowl.

The band is on its Elevation Tour and will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 via Ticketmaster.com. The presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The band lost bassist Dusty Hill, who died in his sleep, in 2021; the band celebrated its golden anniversary in 2020. The band has persevered with with Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

Sept. 8, 2017: ZZ Top plays the Sun Bowl opening for Guns and Roses.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 by Rolling Stones' Keith Richards. Their best known hits include "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs."

