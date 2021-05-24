Having trouble hearing your TV? This Zvox soundbar enhances dialogue — and it's 75 percent off

Rudie Obias
·3 min read

Scoring this soundbar for $370 off just seems wrong. (Photo: Zvox)
If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering 'what did that guy just say?' or tend to rewind in 10-second bursts just to catch the dialogue, you need a soundbar. 

As a simple add-on for improved audio, a soundbar can really change the game. And right now, HSN is offering an incredible deal: The top-notch ZVOX AV157 AccuVoice TV Soundbar, which uses special hearing-aid technology to enhance on-screen dialogue, is on sale for just $120 — an unbelievable $370 off. It's time to take the plunge and pump up the volume. 

Take it from this shopper: "I am THRILLED with this ZVOX AccuVoice speaker! My husband used to turn our TV up so loud I'm pretty sure the whole neighborhood could hear it, and he STILL had a hard time understanding what was being said. This box brings the voices forward and cuts out the junk noise from the background. I'm truly enjoying watching TV again, understanding what's being said, and NOT being blown out of the house! Lol."

New to HSN? Score an additional $20 off with promo code HSN2021 at checkout — and bring the price down to just 100 bucks. And if you’d rather not pay all at once (we get it), HSN lets you opt for five 'FlexPays' of just $30, with no interest at all. This deal also comes with a 2-year warranty, exclusive to HSN.

You'll hear every.single.word

Miss going to the movies? We do too. This soundbar satisfies some of that longing with impeccable clarity. The magic is in the ZVOX SuperVoice technology, which essentially lifts voices out of background sounds so they're easier to hear. Choose from different modes, depending on your situation. If you're having trouble deciphering an accent, say, you can turn up the 'AccuVoice boost.'

Sleek and understated in black, espresso and titanium, the 17-inch-long ZVOX AV157 AccuVoice TV Soundbar delivers crystal clear conversation. Voices come through sharp and detailed; other sounds hover at a just-right level. The soundbar is Bluetooth compatible too.

"Now we don’t miss part of the dialogue," confirms a five-star fan. "Another bonus is the headphone option which lets us watch TV without bothering anyone else using our wireless Bluetooth headphones. We have it in our bedroom and use it every night."

The Espresso shade blends nicely into wood furniture. (Photo: HSN)
The Espresso shade blends nicely into wood furniture. (Photo: HSN)

Sound all around

When you really want to crank it up, you can; three levels of 3D theater-like audio ensure it. You'll get a boost in music, background effects and overall sound design (think virtual surround sound). 

"Best soundbar ever!" says a shopper. "I have now bought three of these — they are just fabulous for someone who can hear the sounds but can't understand the words...One of the best investments I could've ever made, especially for my 97-year-old mother."

