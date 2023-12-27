‘Zootopia: Hot Pursuit’ Ride Accident At Disneyland In Shanghai After Child Reportedly Got Pinned Under Attraction

Reports are surging out of Shanghai Disneyland after a child guest reportedly got injured on the new Zootopia-theme ride less than a week after being officially opened to the general public.

On Dec. 25, a social media post went viral showing a child pinned under one of the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit vehicles, which operate without a track. The child was reportedly reaching for an object they had dropped while disembarking from the ride.

More from Deadline

Following the incident, Shanghai Disney Resort issued the following statement: “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is temporarily out of service until further notice. The other offerings of Zootopia, including entertainment, F&B, and merchandise, will continue to operate as normal.”

The park said they would offer refunds or exchanges to guests who purchased tickets for Dec. 25 and wished to reschedule.

After shutting down the ride, Shanghai Disney Resort reopened the ride and their official website has the following statement: “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit will resume operations this morning. All guests are required to comply with the resort’s operational guidelines as they experience the attraction.”

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is part of a themed land in Shanghai Disneyland dedicated to the 2016 animated film Zootopia. According to the the park’s website, the ride “invites you on a wild police chase in one of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde’s cruisers! You’ll slide across the ice of Tundratown, prowl for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, and weave through the Rainforest District, all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle. It’s a riveting chase that can only happen in Zootopia!”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.