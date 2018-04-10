Zoe Saldana criticises 'elitist' actors who look down on Marvel movies

Zoe Saldana, a cast member in “Live by Night,” poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Avengers: Infinity War star Zoe Saldana has called out certain ‘elitist’ actors who look down their noses at superhero movies.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter in a new interview, the 39-year-old star who made her Marvel debut as Gamora in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, said: “I’ve been in rooms with people in this industry who are great at what they do, but they’re absolutely elitist and they look down at movies like the Marvel films or actors like myself.

“They think we’re selling out in some way.”

View photos This image released by Disney-Marvel shows Zoe Saldana, from left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in a scene from, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.” (Disney-Marvel via AP) More

Who exactly Saldana is referring to is not yet clear, but the actress who returns as the green-skinned daughter of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, wholeheartedly defended the comic book genre, saying they hold an important place in the lives of children.

“Every time they speak I feel so disappointed in them, because whenever you see pictures of people in this industry who donate their time to children in need, it’s these actors that live in the world that you feel is selling out.”





“Those elitists should be a little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child. Because you’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world.”

The actress who also starred in James Cameron’s Avatar, and will return for the sequels, added that she’s proud to play fantastical characters who young people look up to.

“I remember what it was like to be young and to feel completely excluded out of the mainstream conversation of life because I was just little and unimportant and ‘other’.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 26 April. Watch the latest TV spot below.

Read more

Geoffrey Rush ‘barely eating’ after allegations

Worzel Gummidge getting TV reboot

Chewbacca’s time to shine?



