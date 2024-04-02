Zoe Saldaña Hopes Marvel Finds “A Way To Bring Back” The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Even If She’s Done With Gamora

Zoe Saldaña was asked about the future of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy after the trilogy ended and James Gunn became co-head at DC Studios.

Saldaña said she was done playing Gamora but suggested that this shouldn’t be the last time fans see the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” she said in an upcoming episode of The Discourse podcast.

Saldaña hopes that there’s a future for Gamora and would support the franchise.

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy,” she said. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing—which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.”

Saldaña played Gamora throughout the MCU since first appearing in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The star would go on to reprise the role in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Dave Bautista, who portrayed Drax the Destroyer, said he moved on from the Guardians of the Galaxy after the trilogy was completed.

