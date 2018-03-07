Zoe Bell to Work on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (Video)

Stuntwoman and actress Zoe Bell says that she will work again with Quentin Tarantino on his next film, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” though she didn’t say how she’ll be involved.

Bell was asked about the film by Mingle Media reporter Madison Brodsky during the red carpet for her new project, “Gringo.”

“I’m… gonna be working in some capacity, which I can’t speak to yet, but I’m really excited,” she said.

She was asked specifically about Brat Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio joining the film.

“I mean, those two coming aboard and the others I’ve heard sort of percolating, yeah, I’m wondering how the world’s not going to implode with so much genius working in the same space,” she said.

Bell has had a long history with Tarantino. She was Uma Thurman’s double in “Kill Bill,” and played a dramatized version of herself in the 2007 “Grindhouse” feature “Death Proof,” in which she famously held the hood of a car speeding down a highway. She also had roles in “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.”

Watch Bell’s remarks in the clip above.

