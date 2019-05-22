Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Reportedly Wed in Secret Ceremony

The pair also kept their engagement under wrap for months.

Zoë Kravitz may be busy planning her wedding to actor Karl Glusman, but she’s reportedly already a a Mrs!

Us Weekly revealed that the Big Little Lies actress, 30, has actually already tied the knot with the Nocturnal Animals star, 31: The pair are “legally married” according to a source.

The model isn’t forgoing a ceremony, however: The insider told the magazine that Kravitz and Glusman will still have a traditional celebration in France in June.

As it turns out, there may be good reason for their impromptu walk down the aisle: As we learned with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ quickie wedding in Las Vegas, couples are required to be residents for marriage to be legal in France.

By tying the knot ahead of time in the U.S., Kravitz’s planned French nuptials to Glusman will be totally legit.

Then again, it’s also not out of character for the duo to be über-private about their relationship: The lovebirds were engaged for months before she ever uttered a peep!

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she casually spilled to Rolling Stone for the magazine’s November 2018 cover issue. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

According to Kravitz, the proposal, which went down in February 2018, was super low-key: at least for her. "I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast—I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!"

Glusman needn’t have worried: Armed with an engagement ring she had been eyeing on Instagram, his love of two years was sure to say “Yes!” “It was actually a ring I’d been kind of fawning over from afar,” Kravitz told W in November 2018. “A friend of mine of whispered that into Karl’s ear. … I thought it was so beautiful, and I had no idea that my friend had told him about. So, he went the extra mile to get me something that I’d really love."

Kravitz dished about her upcoming ceremony plans to InStyle in January 2019. “I’m planning, slowly but surely,” she told the publication. “It’s a little intimidating, but I’m excited. And I’m just starting to put everything together. So … wish me luck!”

Good luck, Zoë — although we've got a sneaking suspicion you've got everything under control!

See More: Secret Celebrity Weddings

Originally Appeared on Brides

