From zero to 100 in less than a week: A look at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's superhot romance

Was it just a week ago that we all became aware that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were the hot (and unexpected) new couple in town? The singer and the Saturday Night Live star, both 24, are on a serious social media rampage to let the world know they are, indeed, really really really in love.

Davidson’s latest declaration of affection was a gushing comment left on Grande’s Instagram post on Tuesday (June 4), which showed off her natural, freckle-faced beauty for a cover shoot for British Vogue.





“I’m the luckiest contest winner ever,” Davidson commented, to which Grande responded, “Nahhhhh I am.”

The two officially confirmed what seems to be a rapid-fire romantic progression on May 30, when Davidson posted a Harry Potter-themed Instagram shot of the two together. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he captioned the photo.





Grande followed that up by sharing a PDA-laden pic of her own, displaying the two in an embrace and raving about how she manifested him into her life.





How to top that? Well, Davidson did his best, reportedly going out and getting a couple of Grande-related tattoos, including a bunny-ear mask similar to the one the singer wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover.





Ah, young love. There’s no doubt this particular situation caught fire fast… We’ll see how well it holds up in the wash.

Both entertainers broke up with their previous boos — Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from Mac Miller — earlier in May, and were subsequently grist for the gossip mill after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party.





