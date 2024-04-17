Zendaya Wants Delayed ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to Happen

Zendaya claims she, too, is unaware of when “Euphoria” Season 3 will begin production.

Although the “Euphoria” star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will really happen. But of course Zendaya wants to play Rue again.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told me at the “Challengers” premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night. “But it’s beyond me.”

HBO announced the postponement of “Euphoria” Season 3 on March 25, saying that the network and creator Sam Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety at the time.

Three days later, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister Gia, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the postponement when she spoke with Variety at the opening of USC’s new School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center in Los Angeles. She expressed optimism that Season 3 would eventually happen.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Reid said. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

That same afternoon, Variety’s Kate Aurthur and Tatiana Siegel reported that the delay was due, in part, to creative differences. Levinson first proposed a five-year time jump which would feature Rue becoming a private detective. Zendaya proposed that Rue, now sober, becomes a pregnancy surrogate.

Just last week, Hunter Schafer also weighed in on the delay. “I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now,” Schafer, who plays Jules, told Variety at the GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 11. “Everyone’s kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time and catch up and hang out.”

Levinson is reportedly working on new scripts.

