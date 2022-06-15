Zendaya says people are 'just making stuff up for no reason' after pregnancy rumor goes viral

Zendaya appears to be shutting down rumors that she's pregnant. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Zendaya appears to have taken notice of the term "Zendaya pregnant" trending on the internet Tuesday.

"See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," the Euphoria star wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story, "Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

The Euphoria star, 25, was the subject of a viral video that made it look like she had posted an image from an ultrasound, before it abruptly cut to Kris Jenner dancing and lip-synching to the song "Lady Marmalade." The Jenner portion is part of a trend called getting "Krissed," the 2022 equivalent of a "Rickroll." So, yeah, it was a fake.

All of which leads to the fact that Zendaya is not expecting a baby with her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. But they are still a couple, with her publicly wishing him a happy birthday earlier this month.

Zendaya, who moved to Los Angeles for a career in entertainment at 12, explained to Allure in Nov. 2019 that she appreciates the privacy that being an actress affords her, versus being a musical performer. (She's done both, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 and crooning on her HBO show, too.)

"There's a layer of personal life that I think actors get that music artists don't," she told the magazine. "They have no character to hide behind, so they have to be very open. [As actors] we get a little bit of a separation."

However, she acknowledged then that social media was making that more difficult. And she certainly has a lot of fans there, counting 20.9 million followers on Twitter and 145 million on Instagram.