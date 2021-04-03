Zendaya Joins ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ as Lola Bunny

Zendaya is voicing the character of Lola Bunny in the upcoming film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The news was confirmed via the film’s official Twitter account on Saturday. “Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya,” the tweet reads, alongside a basketball emoji and a gif of Lola Bunny. Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the casting news.

In the original 1996 “Space Jam,” Lola Bunny is Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend who shows off her basketball skills. Lola is nearly injured in the final basketball game, and Bugs comes to her rescue.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which dropped its first trailer on Saturday morning, is set to release both theatrically and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16.

The movie sees Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James replacing NBA legend Michael Jordan as the face of the “Space Jam” franchise. The story follows James as he struggles to connect with his tech-savvy son Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), but when a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) attempts to steal James’ social media followers, the two are sucked into the “Warner 3000 entertainment server-verse.” In order to save his son, James must defeat the Goon Squad — of course, with the help of the Toon Squad, which includes Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Roadrunner and the rest of the Looney Tunes.

The cast also includes Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. Many NBA and WNBA players will make cameo appearances in the film, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

