Zendaya Does Palm Beach Chic With a Hair Bow and Classic French Mani

We're adding her latest 'Challengers' look to our spring mood board.

Getty Images

There’s no denying that without Zendaya and Law Roach, the red carpet would be be a little less fashionable (and way more boring). The Gen-Z darling and her iconic stylist never shy away from giving us a group chat-worthy look. And, if you thought her Dune-inspired Mugler robot suit was the best of the best, her Challenger’s press tour outfits have been just as good (and even kickstarted a new Tennis-core trend). Her latest? An angelic, all-white Thom Browne dress with Swan-like beauty to match.

There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s start from the beginning. So far, many of her press-tour looks have been designed by Johnathon Anderson for Loewe and feature a nod to tennis. At the Australian premiere in late March, she debuted a green glittery dress detailed with the shadow of a tennis player. Of course, what caught our attention the most was her new honey-blonde hair.

Neil Mockford/Filmmagic/Getty Images

Today’s serve (sorry, we couldn’t help it) features a custom Thom Browne gown and the longest braid we’ve ever seen. Zendaya wore a collared sleeveless dress with tennis racket motifs adorned throughout. She paired the dress with plain white stilettos and diamond jewelry.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images



Working with her makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, the actress paired the sleeveless dress with a Lancôme beauty look that consisted of a cherry-red lip, and a soft, highlighted glow. The dramatic lip appears satiny and adds a touch of glam to the sporty ensemble. To tie it all together, she slicked her hair back in a really long braid that grazed the end of her back, tied with a bow, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. Last but not least, was her perfect, square-shaped French manicure.

Getty Images

Since the release of FX’s Capote versus Swans, lady-like influence has been spotted across beauty and style. Think: Matte lips, flipped bobs, and elegant makeup. Throughout the press tour, the actor has embraced this vibe full-force, looking as though she’s a rich housewife watching her husband play tennis (another Honey Deuce, please!). Consider us seated for her next look.

Read the original article on Byrdie.