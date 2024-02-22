Zendaya's fashion choices for 'Dune: Part Two' press tour are otherworldly: See her best looks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
While fans eagerly await the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two on March 1, the cast is stealing the spotlight with a fashion-filled press tour across the globe.
Standing out among the pack of A-listers who star in the film, including Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, is Zendaya, whose bold red carpet outfits continue to make headlines as she steps out for the film’s premieres across Europe, Asia and the Americas.
A sequel to the 2021 film Dune, which is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two is the second installment in director Denis Villeneuve’s franchise.
As mystical as the sands of Arrakis, where the film is set, Zendaya, 27, is turning every red carpet into her personal catwalk. See her best looks.
Mexico City: Torishéju
In Mexico City on Feb. 5, Zendaya wore a stunning ensemble custom designed by London-based brand Torishéju. She was styled by Law Roach.
Mexico City: Bottega Veneta
For her second look in Mexico City on Feb. 6, Zendaya wore head-to-toe chocolate brown in a daring custom Bottega Veneta cropped turtleneck and matching skirt.
Paris: Alaïa
In Paris on Feb. 12, Zendaya wore a dress by designer Alaïa called “La Robe Spirale.” The singular piece winds around the body and recently debuted on the brand’s catwalk as part of its Summer/Fall 2024 collection by Pieter Mulier.
Paris: Louis Vuitton
Zendaya’s second Paris look was a custom rose-embroidered dress designed by Louis Vuitton, with a hooded top and voluminous skirt. She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewels.
London: Roksanda
In London on Feb. 14, Zendaya went topless under a three-piece eggplant suit by Roksanda that featured a structured blazer, matching pants and a skirt overlay. She topped it off with Bulgari jewelry and a long braided ponytail.
London: Thierry Mugler
Can we talk about Zendaya’s epic chrome bodysuit? On Feb. 15, the actress wore the jaw-dropping look at Dune: Part Two's world premiere in London. The suit is from the Fall/Winter 1995 Mugler Couture collection, originally worn by model Jo Krasevich. It was the first time the suit had been worn on the red carpet, according to the brand’s Instagram account.
London: Thierry Mugler
For her third look in London, Zendaya changed from her robot aesthetic to a Mugler black floor-length gown, highlighted by its one-shoulder detail.
Seoul, South Korea: Juun.J
Zendaya got matchy-matchy with her Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet. The pair wore jumpsuits from Korean designer Juun.J, with Zendaya opting for a peach-colored version while her leading man wore gray.
Seoul: Givenchy
In Seoul for the film’s South Korean premiere on Feb. 21, the actress wore a vintage wool two-piece Givenchy skirt suit from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection, which “imagined women as robots,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The ensemble came to life with a red laser-cut electric circuit pattern.
Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters March 1.