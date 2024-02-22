Zendaya's fashion choices for 'Dune: Part Two' press tour are otherworldly: See her best looks

Zendaya attends the London premiere of Dune: Part Two (center). The rest of her looks across Europe, Asia and the Americas are equally jaw-dropping. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

While fans eagerly await the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two on March 1, the cast is stealing the spotlight with a fashion-filled press tour across the globe.

Standing out among the pack of A-listers who star in the film, including Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, is Zendaya, whose bold red carpet outfits continue to make headlines as she steps out for the film’s premieres across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

A sequel to the 2021 film Dune, which is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two is the second installment in director Denis Villeneuve’s franchise.

As mystical as the sands of Arrakis, where the film is set, Zendaya, 27, is turning every red carpet into her personal catwalk. See her best looks.

Mexico City: Torishéju

In Mexico City on Feb. 5, Zendaya wore a stunning ensemble custom designed by London-based brand Torishéju. She was styled by Law Roach.

Zendaya wears Torishéju in Mexico City. (Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Mexico City: Bottega Veneta

For her second look in Mexico City on Feb. 6, Zendaya wore head-to-toe chocolate brown in a daring custom Bottega Veneta cropped turtleneck and matching skirt.

The actress wears Bottega Veneta at the Dune: Part Two premiere in Mexico City. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Paris: Alaïa

In Paris on Feb. 12, Zendaya wore a dress by designer Alaïa called “La Robe Spirale.” The singular piece winds around the body and recently debuted on the brand’s catwalk as part of its Summer/Fall 2024 collection by Pieter Mulier.

Zendaya wears a new design by Alaïa, pulled straight from the catwalk where it debuted in January. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Paris: Louis Vuitton

Zendaya’s second Paris look was a custom rose-embroidered dress designed by Louis Vuitton, with a hooded top and voluminous skirt. She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya stuns in a Louis Vuitton ensemble in Paris. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage )

London: Roksanda

In London on Feb. 14, Zendaya went topless under a three-piece eggplant suit by Roksanda that featured a structured blazer, matching pants and a skirt overlay. She topped it off with Bulgari jewelry and a long braided ponytail.

The actress wears a Roksanda three-piece suit in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

London: Thierry Mugler

Can we talk about Zendaya’s epic chrome bodysuit? On Feb. 15, the actress wore the jaw-dropping look at Dune: Part Two's world premiere in London. The suit is from the Fall/Winter 1995 Mugler Couture collection, originally worn by model Jo Krasevich. It was the first time the suit had been worn on the red carpet, according to the brand’s Instagram account.

Zendaya in London’s Leicester Square for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

London: Thierry Mugler

For her third look in London, Zendaya changed from her robot aesthetic to a Mugler black floor-length gown, highlighted by its one-shoulder detail.

Zendaya wears another Mugler piece in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Seoul, South Korea: Juun.J

Zendaya got matchy-matchy with her Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet. The pair wore jumpsuits from Korean designer Juun.J, with Zendaya opting for a peach-colored version while her leading man wore gray.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Juun.J jumpsuits at the press conference for Dune: Part Two in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Seoul: Givenchy

In Seoul for the film’s South Korean premiere on Feb. 21, the actress wore a vintage wool two-piece Givenchy skirt suit from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection, which “imagined women as robots,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The ensemble came to life with a red laser-cut electric circuit pattern.

Zendaya in a vintage Givenchy skirt suit in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters March 1.