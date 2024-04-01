Zedd, Jonas Brothers, More Headline 2024 March Madness Music Festival: How to Stream Online

The NCAA Final Four will culminate with the March Madness Music Festival, which takes place Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 at Hance Park in Phoenix.

Presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One, the celebration brings three days of live music and festivities, kicking off with the AT&T Block Party on April 5 with performances by Zedd and Remi Wolf. On April 6, the Jonas Brothers will perform at Coke Studio Live. On April 7, the Capital One JamFest will feature Mumford & Sons, Black Keys, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

Wondering how to attend the 2024 March Madness Music Festival? Located in Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, the three-day event is free and open to the public. Organizers suggests that attendees “arrive early as the park will close to incoming guests if capacity is reached.” Learn more about the schedule, frequently asked questions and more here.

How to Watch March Madness: NCAA Tournament Schedule, Stream Festival Online

The March Madness Music Festival will stream live for free on NCAA.com.

The free concert series coincides with the Final Four basketball games: The women’s Final Four game airs on April 5 on ESPN at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, while the men’s game airs on April 6 on TBS. March Madness concludes with the NCAA Championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and airs April 8 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TBS.

One of the easiest ways to keep up with all of the 2024 March Madness games is with Sling. The live TV streaming service is one of the cheapest options for new cable subscribers who want to watch the NCAA games on ABC, CBS, ESPN and TBS.

Right now, Sling is offering new subscribers 50 percent off their first month. Plans include the Sling Orange ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after) and includes TBS, TNT, ESPN and over 30 more channels. The Sling Blue plan is $22.50 for the first month ($45 monthly after) and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as ABC, Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1 and others.



Get the most options with the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which is only $30 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes all of the channels in the individual Orange and Blue packages.

Learn more about Sling’s cable TV streaming options here.

