Zayn Malik accused of shoving Yolanda Hadid into a dresser, harassing Gigi Hadid

A police report sheds new light about Zayn Malik's fight with Yolanda Hadid on Sept. 29 at his home in Pennsylvania. (Photo: Getty Images)

New details are emerging regarding the altercation between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid.

The former One Direction singer is accused of grabbing Gigi Hadid's mother and shoving her "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to the police report obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. Malik, 28, "adamantly" denies anything physical happened between him and Yolanda, 57. He was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment.

On Sept. 29, police were called to the Pennsylvania home Malik and Gigi share with their 1-year-old daughter, Khai. Malik admitted in Thursday's statement there were "harsh words shared" during an "argument" — and that appears to be an understatement.

According to the police report, Malik called Yolanda a "f****** Dutch slut" and told her to "stay away from [my] f****** daughter." He purportedly yelled at her, "the f****** sperm that came out of [my] f******c***" and engaged in "continuous cursing."

One of the harassment charges involves Gigi. The 26-year-old supermodel was out of town during the fight, but it appears she may have been on the phone with Malik or Yolanda at some point. He's accused of screaming "strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house."

A security guard, John McMahon, was on hand during the incident and claimed Malik tried to fight him. The singer allegedly yelled at McMahon to "get the f*** out of my f****** house copper." One of the harassment charges stems from this altercation. Malik has been ordered to have no contact with Yolanda or McMahon.

Malik pled no contest on Wednesday, was fined and is on probation for one year. He must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. If he meets all conditions and has no other violations, a judge may terminate probation at six months.

Story continues

Shortly after news broke about the incident, reports claimed Gigi and Malik ended their relationship. They have been on and off for six years.

Reps for Yolanda and Gigi have not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

A source claims to People that while Malik "didn't slap Yolanda," he allegedly placed her in "an aggressive hold."

"Yolanda cannot stand him," the insider says.

A Malik source tells the magazine that Gigi and Malik "are not fighting."

"Zayn's an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so." the person claims. "They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her."

Malik addressed the incident in a statement.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the singer said on Thursday.

"In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," Malik continued. "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing and for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

A rep for Gigi told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after he denies reports that he "struck" her mom: