Zach Braff says Emmys 'passed' on including Nick Cordero during 'in memoriam' segment

Zach Braff was among the viewers upset over Nick Cordero’s exclusion from the Emmys “in memoriam” segment on Sunday night — but he says it wasn’t for a lack of effort. According to Braff, he made a push for the Broadway star to be included, but “the Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out.”

Here they are in April 2019.

“I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in,” Braff tweeted on Monday morning. “We did. They passed.”

For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

The Scrubs actor was very close with Cordero, who passed away in July after contracting COVID-19. Cordero, who would have turned 42 last week, is survived by wife Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son.

Braff also shared a note from the Television Academy that was sent ahead of the virtual show. It was explained that Cordero’s name would be “given every consideration for inclusion.”

“With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the names of those included prior to the telecast,” the statement read.

Chadwick Boseman and Glee’s Naya Rivera were among those honored, as was Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday. Some pointed out on social media that Cordero — known for his work in Broadway shows like Rock of Ages and Waitress — didn’t have many television acting credits. However, he appeared on shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Blue Bloods.

He was on the show “Blue Bloods.” — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

Braff pointed out how his Scrubs co-star, Sam Lloyd, was also excluded from the “in memoriam” segment. Lloyd also appeared on Desperate Housewives, Cougar Town and dozens of other shows. He died earlier this year after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

“I would have never even considered ‘campaigning’ for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know,” Braff wrote.

I should mention too, that they also left out Sam Lloyd. I would have never even considered “campaigning” for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know. pic.twitter.com/roIp4IVtBc — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

Kobe Bryant was another notable name left out of the segment.

