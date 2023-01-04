Zach Braff Calls Ex Florence Pugh a 'Legend' in Sweet Birthday Message After Their Split

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Frazer Harrison/Getty / John Shearer/Getty Florence Pugh; Zach Braff

Zach Braff is celebrating the birthday of his ex Florence Pugh.

On Wednesday, the Scrubs actor shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of Pugh siting above the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, penning a message for her 27th birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Legend," Braff, 47, included in a caption over the image.

In response, the Don't Worry Darling actress reposted the story with the addition of a large heart emoji. It was one of the many birthday tributes from friends she reposted, including one from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown who posted "Happy Birthday to this Queenie. Love u w my whole heart!"

Braff's tribute comes after Pugh revealed the couple quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

Happy Birthday legend. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Instagram Florence Pugh on the Hollywood Hills

Pugh and Braff were first spotted showing PDA in April 2019. In April 2022, Pugh celebrated Braff's birthday, captioning a series of photos on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Zachary."

Prior to that, Braff celebrated Pugh's 26th birthday with a social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

On Nov. 10 the former couple proved they were still on friendly terms following their split when Braff shared a photo on Instagram promoting an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans.

"Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me," the Scrubs alum, 47, wrote alongside a screenshot of an auction featuring him and Donald Faison. "ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!"

After he posted, Pugh commented on his post: "Im deffo bidding on this."

Minutes later, Braff responded, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…."

Another Instagram user also left a comment, writing, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍" In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: "😐."