Musician Zac Hanson injured in motorcycle crash, healing with rest 'and a healthy dose of gaming'







Zachary “Zac” Hanson, drummer in the all-brother rock-pop band Hanson, announced on Friday that he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to posts on the band’s Facebook page and Zac’s personal Instagram account. The youngest Hanson suffered three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula.

In an Instagram photo, Zac is shown lying in a hospital bed with his eyes closed and his legs elevated. His brother Isaac has a reassuring hand on his leg

“Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride,” Hanson wrote. “Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming!”

While Zac didn’t share details of the crash, he counted his blessings, writing, “Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters.”

Zac, 33, the youngest of the three brothers, shared that the band’s upcoming concerts will not be cancelled, and instead rely on a replacement drummer, so that he can continue to heal from the incident.

He explained, “ We will not be canceling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend.

According to WebMD, scapula (shoulder blade) fractures occur more frequently in young men (25-45) – the primary causes of scapula fractures are athletic activities, motor vehicle accidents, and other forms of blunt trauma. Most fractures are treated without surgery, but can see the shoulder in a sling for three to four weeks – but with a broken collarbone, that treatment could extend to six to 12 weeks. Broken ribs can take about six weeks to heal, reports WebMD, and all of Zac’s injuries require rest and lessened movement – which obviously means he’ll have to put down the sticks for a few months.

Twenty-two years ago, the band released one of the catchiest songs of the 90’s, the irrepressible “MMMBop”. At the time of the release, Zac was only 11-years-old (his brothers Issac and Taylor were 16 and 14, respectively). They were actually even younger when they wrote the song, and released three records locally before landing a record deal with a major label.

Last year Hanson spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about their career-retrospective double-album String Theory, and Zac opened up about growing up as a famous musician.

“We had already experienced some trauma,” Zac, said, referring to the challenges and sacrifices the brothers made to become famous. “We were seeing that we were outcasts.”

Considering all the well-wishes from fans about his accident, it seems that Zac is just as beloved as he was in his youth.

“So glad you’re ok! Please get the rest you deserve,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another wrote, “Thankful you’re ok and that you have awesome people around you to help out. And super glad you’re smart enough to get all the right gear for riding.”

Seemingly aware of the goodwill out there for him, Zac ended his post with a simple wish, writing, “Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z”

