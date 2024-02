Business TechCrunch

U.S. health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.