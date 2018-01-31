Zac Efron looks just like killer Ted Bundy in new pics

From Digital Spy

Zac Efron has come a long way from High School Musical, as evidenced by the recent first look at him as serial killer Ted Bundy.

We now bring you an even more chilling, closer glimpse of his portrayal of the real-life murderer in upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

In one picture, he is seen embracing an unseen woman in a restaurant – presumably long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins) – while in another he is glimpsed walking through the same restaurant.

View photos Photo credit: Backgrid More

View photos Photo credit: Backgrid More

Filming on the movie began a few weeks ago, following Efron's first tease of him in character as Bundy.

Posting an Instagram picture of himself getting a mugshot, the Greatest Showman star captioned his picture simply: "Meet Ted."