Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario Are Dating

Stop everything-according to a new report, all of those rumors about Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are absolutely true!

As People report, the relationship of the Baywatch co-stars has been "on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating." This confirmation comes after a lot of speculation that Efron and Daddario were secretly together, and it seems that they are, but nothing is official as yet.

The pair were spotted together this week, walking their dogs, and shopping in pet store Tailwaggers in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Efron and Daddario "certainly look like a couple," and as per eyewitness reports, the pair were "enjoying themselves, laughing while sitting in traffic in Daddario's white Ford explorer."

Last year, while promoting Baywatch, Daddario told E!: "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends." But despite her reassurance that she wasn't dating Efron, her Instagram account told a different story.



Efron was noticeably present on Daddario's birthday Instagram post, watching her blow out her cake candles:

The High School Musical star also took the opportunity to publicly wish Daddario a happy birthday, by sharing a photo of them together, looking totally like a couple: