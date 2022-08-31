Yung Gravy Defends Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri After PDA Date Night at MTV VMAs

Following their date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Yung Gravy is coming to Sheri Easterling's defense.



In case you missed it, Addison Rae's mom, 42, and the "Mr. Clean" musician, 26, attended the award show on Aug. 28 as a couple. Not only did the two arrive together in matching looks, but they also shared a kiss on the red carpet.



After their PDA-packed date became a trending topic on Twitter, Yung took to the social media platform to address the chatter. "She's newly single and living her life," he wrote in response to a tweet of their night out on Aug. 29. "Leave her alone lol."



Sheri and Yung Gravy's red carpet debut comes a little over a month after she added the words "single mom" to her Instagram bio back in July. (Sheri married Monty Lopez in January 2004. The two divorced before they remarried in 2017, and share three children together, including 21-year-old Addison).

Moments after Yung and Sheri were photographed during their night out, Sheri's estranged husband shared his reaction to seeing their outing online. "#Tiredoflivinglie," Monty wrote in his Aug. 28 Instagram Stories alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

It's worth noting that ahead of their VMAs appearance, Yung hinted at their budding romance during a podcast episode in late July—which Monty seemed not to appreciate, with the latter posting a TikTok video telling the rapper to "watch what he says" before he gets "knocked down in a boxing match."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol <a href="https://t.co/ib4PrQIJ2H">https://t.co/ib4PrQIJ2H</a></p>— Father Gravy (@yunggravy) <a href="https://twitter.com/yunggravy/status/1564317915653996545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In an interview with NME published Aug. 30, Yung shared that there's "not a lot of downsides" to social media popularity, "other than Monty [Lopez]."



"Addison Rae's dad wanted to fight me," he said. "That s--t was just f--king entertaining I feel really bad for his daughter because he was really embarrassing."

Although Yung noted he can easily respond to Monty's challenge directly, he said simply chooses not to.

"I'm not really doing s--t," he continued. "I can pick up my phone and film a 20-second video and post it. Then I got someone's dad putting hours and hours into their day, trying to create a beef that I don't have time for. It's funny to look at. I get a giggle out of that."