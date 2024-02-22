Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy to host art show at Burrows Center on Friday in Marysville

Feb. 21—A student art showcase will be presented on Friday as this month's "Fourth Friday at the Burrows" event in Marysville. Fourth Fridays is a new program series aimed at highlighting Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's Marysville campus which includes an art gallery, courtyard, and theater known as the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts.

This student showcase will be presented by the Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy and will feature over 150 diverse and engaging pieces. This is the first year that the Yuba Environmental Science Academy has had a school-wide art program. Organizers have been impressed by the body of work these students have been able to produce and are excited to share their accomplishments with the public.

"It has been an honor and a joy to have the opportunity to create art with students where the curriculum focus is on nature and environmental science," said YES art teacher Allison Leininger. "I have been so impressed with the observation skills, creativity, and insights that YES students have shown in their artwork this year. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished so far and excited about the good things to come."

Providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature is integral to the mission and philosophy at YES Charter Academy. Friday's art show will work to exemplify ways in which art can be leveraged as a teaching tool in a variety of subjects including math and science. Grades TK through 8 will be represented in the show with drawings, paintings, sculptures, repurposed mixed media, and more.

As usual, this art reception is free and open to the public. Music, food, and drinks will also be included. The reception will take place on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Burrows Center located at 624 E St. in Marysville. For more information about this and other programs or events, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.