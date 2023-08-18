YSAC seeks artists for Live Oak mural project

Aug. 17—Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is seeking artists to create murals in Live Oak as part of its ongoing Murals of Live Oak project.

The first set of murals in this multi-year project were created in 2017, and the project has since established 10 large-scale murals throughout Live Oak. Additional murals will be added to the area thanks to funding from the city of Live Oak and match funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, officials said.

Artists interested in participating in the mural project are encouraged to submit up to three renderings based on any of the following themes: — Live Oak's natural beauty including Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, the Feather River and the Sutter Buttes — Native American heritage including native American design motifs or portraits from the Maidu photographs of Edward S. Curtis — Live Oak's early agricultural settlement, history, and ethnic diversity

All murals must incorporate the presence of an oak tree or oak trees in some form either small or large and must include a hidden object which may or may not be related to the general theme of the overall mural, officials said. All murals must also be created using weather-resistance media and incorporate a dynamic use of color. A final anti-graffiti coating must be applied as well.

Officials encourage artists to estimate the cost of their mural design based on a 15 foot by 30 foot wall to include artist labor, supplies and equipment needed to execute the mural. The total cost will be determined once final mural locations and sizes are established.

Final mural design selections will be conducted by a committee appointed by Live Oak city officials, which will also include building owners. Selected artists will be notified via phone or email, and a public announcement of each selection will be posted by city officials and on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website at www.yubasutterarts.org.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 15, and the selection announcement will be made on Sept. 29. Submissions may be mailed or dropped off at the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture mailbox at 624 E St. in Marysville or emailed to Executive Director David Read at david@yubasutterarts.org with the subject "Murals of Live Oak."