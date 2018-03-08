“When you’ve got a gun to your head, that’s when you get the best stuff...” Lynne Ramsay talks directing Joaquin Phoenix in You Were Never Really Here (exclusive)

Lynne Ramsay’s bold and brutal revenge thriller You Were Never Really Here is in UK cinemas tomorrow.

To celebrate, we sat down with the brilliant We Need To Talk About Kevin director to discuss working with Joaquin Phoenix, how they decided to feminise the action genre, and what she thinks about those Taxi Driver comparisons…

Yahoo Movies UK: I’d like to start by talking about your short film Swimmer, because it felt like there’s a connection between that short and You Were Never Really Here, especially in terms of the sound design, did it feed into this film?

Lynne Ramsay: Swimmer was a commission for the Olympics, and the brief was ‘inspiration,’ which is a kinda very uninspiring brief. I started on this little journey, because it was quite a loose thing, I could make it more organic than anything else.

It started becoming all about the sound, really. I started really playing with the mix, it became a bit of an odyssey. Even though on some level people could read it as an art piece, there’s a journey in it. So, I think that’s when I was really enjoying making a film in a much more organic way rather than it being super set.

That’s definitely an approach you took onto You Were Never Really Here…

With [You Were Never Really Here], I had a pretty solid script. Amazon had bought it, and I was thinking I’d probably do another draft and shoot it in the fall, but then Joaquin had a window and suddenly I’m in New York, closing my eyes and thinking this is how it feels to go mad.

A lot of the sound design elements were coming in when I was listening to the city on the fourth of July, sitting in this dark garden in Brooklyn, I couldn’t see anything. I was thinking ‘What if you heard this every day?’ because it sounded like explosions… So I played that to Joaquin and said ‘This is what’s in your head.’

Amazing.

[laughs] The organic nature of making Swimmer was great, because it was really fun to be aware of what was happening. We were in this river in Plymouth and there was a fun fair, so I thought we should do something where he gets out of the water…. It was evolving much more, you don’t normally get that opportunity.

Can you talk about the pre-production period with Joaquin?

Joaquin came really early, he came when the DP came, when I came – I’d never met him, we’d spoken on the phone, that had never happened to either of us. Then I was totally terrified, because I thought ‘How the hell with this short prep am I going to be able to hang out and talk about this?’

But I think it was really important to him, and important to me, that we just started to figure out this character. I didn’t really want him to be this six-pack guy. He was becoming bigger and bigger, it was slightly terrifying seeing this beast evolve.

We were living around the corner from each other, which was good because every spare minute I had, or any time at the weekend, was spent really trying to take every cliche thing [away].

The book is a fantastic little novella, it probably takes 85 minutes to read, which is strange because it’s the same time as a movie, it doesn’t take that long to read. But the greatest thing about it was the beginnings of that character Joe, and it also had this propulsive nature, you wanted to get to the end quickly. But it still had these little things, gadgets in it, and props…

Joaquin met the prop master, who was a really young guy, who came out shaking afterwards, because Joaquin was like ‘This is bullshit, this is bullshit, it’s all meaningless crap.’ He’s a really funny guy.

We always had these conversations about how to get beyond what could be a good noir, and elevate it into something else.

View photos

What other changes did you make?

We changed the whole end. Also, I had to rewrite. I was thinking, ‘This is quite a short script’, it was only 115 pages… then I realised that with the budget we had, and with 29 days [to shoot], I thought ‘My god, there’s no way we can make this.’