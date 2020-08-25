YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

Landon Clifford, of the popular YouTube family Cam&Fam, has passed away at the age of 19.

Camryn Clifford confirmed her husband's death in a heartbreaking post on social media. "August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," Camryn wrote to her followers on Instagram. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country."

"He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was," she continued. "Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for."

Landon and Camryn are parents to Collette Briar Clifford and Delilah Rose Clifford, who was just born in May.

"It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," Camryn wrote on Instagram. "He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday."

Camryn went on to say that Landon was meant to walk his daughters down the aisle at their weddings one day.

"He was meant to die old with me," she wrote. "Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel."

The mom of two concluded her message by sharing, "All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

Over the weekend, Camryn and her loved ones appeared to have a celebration of life for Landon.

The couple shared their first video on their Cam&Fam YouTube channel in Nov. 2017. It has since amassed over 1 million subscribers.