YouTube star Cleetus McFarland, Freedom Factory track owner, buys Manatee County airstrip

Freedom Factory racetrack owner and YouTube influencer Cleetus McFarland has purchased an airstrip in Manatee County.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, announced the purchase of the private Myakka Head Airstrip and about 45 acres of land in a YouTube video posted this week.

In addition to his social media presence, Mitchell has also become known for speaking out against new development on agricultural lands by Lakewood Ranch as well as the Carlos Beruff-owned East River Ranch near his racetrack in East Manatee County.

The private Myakka Head Airstrip was built by Marvin Taylor nearly 40 years ago, and Mitchell purchased the FAA-recognized airstrip and 45 acres of land from his children for $3.5 million in November, records show. He previously purchased a warehouse in Bradenton in April 2023 for $2.05 million

"Aviation has always been a core part of my family," Mitchell said in the announcement video. "For any person that loves aviation, there's no better way to live than on the side of an airport's runway."

A Google Maps screenshot showing an airstrip purchased by Freedom Factory racetrack owner and YouTube Star Cleetus McFarland.

Mitchell announced an expanded name for the property, calling it the Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airfield. The runway measures 3,400 feet in length.

There are trees and power lines at the ends of the runway, which Mitchell indicated he intends to "work on." The property already includes hangars, but Mitchell said he intends to build himself a new home and a custom hangar on the property as well.

The announcement video features footage of a perfect landing by a 1945 QuickSilver P-51 flown by demonstration pilot Scott Yoak to show off the well-kept grass runway. It also includes a spot interview with a 24-year U.S. NAVY veteran and former Vietnam prisoner of war called Brad, who has a British Tiger Moth replica and a Van's Aircraft RV-6A stored in a hangar now owned by Mitchell.

In his announcement video, Mitchell said he wanted to purchase the airstrip the moment he first laid eyes on it.

"I had to spend nearly every dollar I have to make this purchase happen, but I just couldn't let this place go," Mitchell said in the video. "When I first came here I got the same feeling as when I walked into the Freedom Factory."

