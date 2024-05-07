YouTube star Cleetus McFarland buys more Manatee County land. He’s taking to the sky

YouTube star Cleetus McFarland announced Thursday in a YouTube video that he bought a private airport in Manatee County.

McFarland gave his more than 3.5 million YouTube subscribers a first look at the 50-acre airport in Myakka City. The video, which captures a P-51 Mustang fighter plane landing on the grass runway, has over 1.4 million views as of Friday afternoon. McFarland described the property as “the ultimate slice of aviation heaven.”

“Aviation has always been a core part of my family,” said the YouTube star, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell. “I was born with it in my blood and it has automatically become a passion of mine.”

McFarland also owns the popular Freedom Factory racetrack, 21050 E State Road 64, Bradenton. He purchased that property for $2.2 million in 2020, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Two years ago, McFarland discovered the airport, which sits about 15 minutes east of the racetrack. He told his viewers he met the airport owner at a Freedom Factory event and asked if he could buy it from him. After nearly a year of talks, the airport owner’s family agreed to sell.

McFarland told his viewers he plans to build his home and a custom hangar on the side of the runway. He also plans to store a few race cars there.

He took his viewers on a tour of the airport and stopped at several hangars, where vintage planes have been stored for years. One of the vintage plane owners said thousands of WWII pilots learned how to fly in his Piper J-3 Cub plane.

The FAA-recognized airport, which will keep part of its original name, is now called the Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airfield. McFarland said it was built nearly 40 years ago and features one of the nicest grass runways in the country.

According to public property records, McFarland bought the property for $3.5 million in November.

“I had to spend nearly every dollar I have to make this purchase happen, but I just couldn’t let this place go,” he said.

McFarland said he hopes to someday have cool planes from around the country visit the airport. He told his viewers he plans to reveal more “hidden gems” at the airport in future videos.

