YouTube star Cameron Dallas arrested for alleged assault at Aspen hotel

A popular online influencer who has millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, Cameron Dallas, was arrested on Saturday morning. According to authorities, the internet star allegedly punched a man at an Aspen, Colorado hotel.

Police responded to a call at the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen on Saturday morning. Bill Linn, Assistant Chief for the Aspen Police, provided in a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle, that a man had been assaulted and that police found him bleeding from his face.

“On further investigation, officers arrested Cameron Dallas,” Linn said. Dallas was a guest at the hotel at the time, and it appears that Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrus, joined him on the holiday, just days after Miley got married to Liam Hemsworth.





Police did not disclose what may have caused the alleged assault, stating that “due to the felony charge in this case we will not comment further on the case status.”

Dallas, 24, of Whittier, Calif. was charged with felony second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury. He was released from the Pitkin County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

According to Colorado state laws, a second-degree assault is punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. However, if a person has no prior criminal convictions, Dallas is likely to serve a much lower sentence if found guilty.

Along with Dallas’s online presence and singing career, he has appeared in the movies Expelled and The Outfield. Currently, he stars in a Netflix reality TV show titled Chasing Cameron.

