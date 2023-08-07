YouTube Chef & Son Of Spanish Actor Confesses To Gruesome Murder Of Plastic Surgeon (Reports)
Daniel Sancho Bronchal, a YouTube chef and the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, has reportedly confessed to the gruesome murder of a Colombian plastic surgeon in Thailand. According to Reuters, Thai police detained Bronchal on Sunday in connection with the death and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Bronchal appeared in court on Monday, per Reuters. Multiple outlets including Reuters and Spanish newspaper El Pais report that Thai police say the 29-year-old confessed to the crime and accompanied authorities to multiple locations where body parts had been found and later identified as Arteaga's. According to El Pais, Spanish news organization EFE reports that Bronchal is represented by Thai court-appointed legal counsel. Bronchal's charges reportedly include premeditated murder. On Sunday, Bronchal's family released a statement obtained by Reuters asking for, quote, "maximum respect" for the chef and his family, quote, "in these delicate moments of maximum confusion."