YouTube Ads Are Back On An Upswing As Revenue Hits $7.7B

YouTube brought in $7.7 billion in advertising revenue in its second quarter, reversing the prior trends of a downturn.

This is an increase from the $6.69 billion in the previous quarter, which had been the third consecutive quarter marking a decrease in ad revenue, and above the $7.3 billion brought in during the second quarter of last year. Overall, in the three months ended June 30, Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, reported revenue of $74.60 billion in revenue and net income of $18.37 billion, or $1.44 per share, beating Wall Street expectations.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

This is the first full quarter under new YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who succeeded longtime executive Susan Wojcicki in March. In his first letter to the community, Mohan said “supporting the success of creators” was among his top priorities, and he planned to improve monetization tools and grow creator communities. Focus areas included YouTube’s short-form offering, Shorts, and streaming products such as YouTube TV and Primetime Channels.

“Our financial results reflect continued resilience in Search, with an acceleration of revenue growth in both Search and YouTube, as well as momentum in Cloud. We continue investing for growth, while prioritizing our efforts to durably reengineer our cost base company-wide and create capacity to deliver sustainable value for the long term,” said Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat.

Alphabet also announced that Porat will assume the new role of President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google. She will remain CFO as the company searches for a replacement. She starts in the new position, in which she will be responsible for Alphabet’s investments in its “Other Bets” segment and investments around the world, on Sept. 1.

“Ruth has worked to drive financial discipline and returns for shareholders, while spearheading investment to create sustainable, long-term value. As today’s results show, we’re making good progress and we’re committed to continuing this important work,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google. “In her new role, Ruth will strengthen our collaboration with policy makers and shape our corporate investments to have maximum economic impact for people and economies around the world.”

Story continues

Alphabet is coming off of the layoff of 12,000 employees, or about six percent of its workforce, in a move announced in January 2023, alongside other tech giants, such as Amazon and Meta.

More to come...

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.