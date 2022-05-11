Young Thug Faces More Felony Charges While Gunna Detained In Federal RICO Case

Earlier this week, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other members of YSL Records faced RICO charges in a 56-count indictment. Thugger was detained not long after news broke of the 88-page indictment, which led to his house being raided and now, it appears that the rapper is facing additional felony charges.

WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, who initially broke the news of the RICO charges, shared the police document that lists the 30-year-old rapper’s new charges. He faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of sawed-off-shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, and three charges of unlawful participation in criminal gang activity while employed by/associated with a criminal street gang.

Young Thug is facing additional felony charges after investigators discover drugs and guns while raiding his Buckhead home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gWDtmYVGza — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Gunna, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday morning (May 11), according to jail records, and booked on one charge of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. Per a press conference held on Tuesday (May 10), Fulton County authorities stated that it could up to “a few weeks” to locate all the defendants in the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis expressed, “It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes … we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We’ll ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties, and there’s obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment. These are serious crimes, they’re serious allegations, and it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties.”

Willis also spoke on how the First Amendment may not protect the YSL members in terms of this prosecution. “I believe in the first amendment … however, it does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”

A reporter asked Fulton County DA Willis to speak to the First Amendment issues at hand, since the indictment lists song lyrics “I believe in the first amendment … however, it does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.” pic.twitter.com/vAWjboJU6b — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

