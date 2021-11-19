Young Dolph's longtime girlfriend shares heartbreaking post after rapper's fatal shooting

Young Dolph's longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye, has broken her silence following his death on Wednesday. Jaye shares two young kids with the rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., who was a rising star in the Memphis music scene. He was 36.

"How am i going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?" she captioned a video of Young Dolph exercising with their daughter, Aria.

Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

"God give me strength," she wrote in another Instagram story. "Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul."

Jaye is CEO of lifestyle brand MOM.E.O and was together with the "Cut It" rapper for a decade. She added on social media "all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome... because Lord knows I need them."

Young Dolph was shot and killed while he was inside one of his favorite stores, Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. Jaye, who has nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, promoted a Go Fund Me that was started to support bakery.

"Adolph lost his life supporting a small business that has purpose... located in the very neighborhood that raised him," she wrote. "Don't be mad that this is where he took his last breath, let this serve as a memorial to remember just how HUMAN [Adolph] was and how he moved in ways only to bless others. Please support them [and] donate any extra that you have to see their business prosper... if you love him, help this business keep going."

The store was recently repaired due to burglaries, and the family "will now have to begin again," according to the fundraising page.

"Young Dolph was helping them attract more customers by frequently visiting and posting to help increase revenue. Unfortunately, this Black owned business is now being forced to repair once more while hurting. They will also be unable to pay their staff or replace their revenue that this main store generates," it reads. "The staff will also need security as there has been an additional shooting that occurred on the following day steps away their bakery. They will also need grief counseling to process witnessing the murder of someone they considered family. Also, due to the fact that this tragedy was not fire, flood or natural disaster, their insurance claim was denied."

Story continues

Memphis police released surveillance photos of two suspects they believe killed Young Dolph. However, no arrests have been made.

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis declared.