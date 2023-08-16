You'll Reportedly Be Able To Watch "Barbie" At Your Mojo Dojo Casa House In September

If you're one of the few who has been waiting to watch Barbie at home, well, first props to you for avoiding spoilers this long.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com
More importantly, here's something good: the film reportedly has a digital release date. This is my reaction to that wonderful news:

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com
On Wednesday, Variety reported that Barbie will be released digitally on Sept. 5. Yes, that's less than a month away.

BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for the film to confirm Variety's report.

The film is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Apple TV for $24.99.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com
It's currently unclear if and when the film may hit a streaming platform. Regardless, the reported digital release date will likely be music to the ears of many. After all, the film has made over $1.2 billion is box office revenue, according to CNN. So, yes, the movie has fans, to say the least.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com
All this to say, if September comes and you find yourself in your mojo dojo casa house, turn off The Godfather and turn on Barbie.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube / Via youtube.com
