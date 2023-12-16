You'll feel no guilt during the holidays for serving this slimmed-down spinach dip

It’s a no-brainer to serve dip at holiday parties and winter celebrations. They’re easy to make and allow guests to serve themselves while they’re socializing. But the dips and chips, crackers and pita can lead to mindless overeating, putting a healthy diet into a tailspin.

To make matters worse, many dips are made with mayo, sour cream or cheese.

Spinach Dip made with low-fat ingredients.

To reduce the calories in creamy dips, you can make some easy substitutions while maintaining the taste everyone loves. Today’s recipe for spinach dip includes Greek yogurt and reduced-fat mayonnaise that cuts the fat and calories.

This dip is relatively nutrient-dense and contains about 70% of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin A and more than 50% percent of the recommended amount of vitamin K in just one serving. Vitamin A is important for your vision and immune system, while vitamin K aids in building bones and helping your blood clot when you cut yourself.

Some dips lose their visual appeal when they become watery. To avoid a watery spinach dip, simply thaw the frozen spinach and then press it between paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Instead of serving this dip with chips or bread, consider providing colorful vegetables. To feel satisfied and maintain portion control, your guests can put the dip and vegetables on their plates rather than dipping straight from the bowl. That will allow them to keep track of how much they’ve eaten.

Spinach Dip

Makes: 16 servings (3 tablespoons dip per serving) / Prep time: 15 minutes / Total time: 15 minutes (plus chilling time)

1 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt¾ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed8-ounce can of water chestnuts, drained and coarsely chopped½ cup chopped green onion1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice1 clove garlic, minced2 teaspoons salt-free seasoning blend such as Mrs. Dash Onion & Herb¼ teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonnaise, spinach, water chestnuts, onion, lemon juice, garlic, salt-free seasoning and salt. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to blend. Serve with fresh vegetables such as baby carrots, sliced cucumbers or red pepper strips.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

65 calories (51% from fat), 4 grams fat (1 gram sat. fat), 6 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 116 mg sodium, 4 mg cholesterol, 20 mg calcium, 1 gram fiber. Food exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1 fat.

