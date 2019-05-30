YouTube star Roman Atwood 'in shock' after his mom dies in accident on family vacation

Roman Atwood, a YouTube star, shared the news Thursday that his mother died while they were on a family vacation. (Screenshot: YouTube)

YouTube star Roman Atwood is “numb and in complete disbelief” after his mother died suddenly on a family trip.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, the vlogger wrote that his mom, Susan, was riding on “little scooters” with his nephews on Wednesday when she “fell off hers and hit her head.” She “immediately lost all vitals” — had no heart beat and her breathing stopped.”

While she was rushed to the hospital, where the family kept vigil for eight hours, “my beautiful mother passed away shortly after.”

This hurts so much. pic.twitter.com/PL3dMVIm1y — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) May 30, 2019

Atwood, who has more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, said he would be taking a step back from the spotlight to mourn his mom’s death. The family is in the process of traveling home to Ohio to “figure everything out.”

He asked for prayers — “especially for my father” — saying, “I’ve never been more in shock in my life.” He described himself “numb,” in complete disbelief and “broken.”

The post ended by saying, “Mom was everything to us.”

Atwood posted this photo of his “amazing” parents in 2013:

Atwood shared no further details about Susan’t scooter accident and it’s unclear where they were vacationing when the accident occurred.

Last week, he and his wife, Brittney Smith-Atwood, were on a tropical vacation with two of his kids. However, in recent days he’s continued to post beach photos from an unidentified local.

I’m all about chasing your dreams! Just don’t forget to make a life. pic.twitter.com/ZiHsqH7vqC — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) May 27, 2019

