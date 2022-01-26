YouTube bans Fox News host Dan Bongino for evading suspension

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
MICHAEL REYNOLDS via Getty Images
  • Dan Bongino
    American conservative political commentator

Fox News host Dan Bongino is no longer welcome on YouTube. The company confirmed to The Hill that Bongino is now permanently banned from its video platform, after he attempted to evade a prior suspension related to COVID-19 misinformation. The conservative commentator apparently published a video on his main channel while another channel was suspended, thereby violating YouTube's Terms of Service. Bongino's two channels have been removed from the service, and he won't be able to make any future channels, YouTube representatives told The Hill.

Last September, YouTube announced that it would ban all content related to vaccine misinformation, which was an expansion on its previous ban against COVID-19 misinformation. At the time, YouTube also banned prominent anti-vax proponents like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola.

Bongino, and many other conservative commentators, have moved over to the alternative video platform Rumble. He currently has over 2 million subscribers there, whereas his primary channel had 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. 

