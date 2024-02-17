Yoshinobu Yamamoto Impresses L.A. Dodgers Teammates In First Batting Practice Outing

The Dodgers’ new $325 million man was an instant hit in his first live batting practice.

Teammates raved about the “nasty” stuff Yamamoto – who has yet to throw a major league pitch – displayed in his first outing since signing with his team. Yamamoto faced off against the Dodgers at their spring training complex in Camelback Ranch, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Yamamoto told Japanese media that he was throwing at 96 mph in the 30 pitches he delivered. “I think this is not the best yet, and I’m going to keep adjusting with what I need to and it’s going to keep getting better,” he said.

First baseman Freddie Freeman said he was happy he won’t have to face Yamamoto.

“That was incredible. Nasty,” Freeman said to the Orange County Register. “To go out there, first time, all eyes on you and just dot every pitch? Very impressive.”

Mookie Betts was so impressed he gave the pitcher a standing ovation, MLB.com reported.

