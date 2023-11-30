New York Film Critics Circle: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone Wins Best Actress (Updating Live)

Refresh for updates: The oldest critics group in the U.S. is voting on the year’s best film as well as several other categories Thursday in what is a very lengthy process that soaks up most of the morning. Check back here every now and then to see who has won.

Already, the NYFCC has bestowed Best First Film to Lily Gladstone for her turn in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Franz Rogowski is Best Actor for Ira Sachs’ Passages.

More from Deadline

Celine Song’s Past Lives, earlier this week the big winner at the Gotham Awards, was named Best First Film. Best International Film went to Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall. Animated Film went to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Last year, it took the NYFCC’s membership of newspaper, magazine and online critics 3 1/2 hours to bestow Focus Features’ Todd Fields’ feature Tár Best Film. That pic went on to receive six Oscar noms including Best Picture.

The NYFCC is known for bestowing wins to indie movies, hence they don’t always see eye-to-eye with AMPAS voters’ final decision on the top film. The last NYFCC Best Film to continue on and win Best Picture at the Oscars was 2011’s The Artist. The only winner from last year’s NYFCC to continue on and win an Oscar was Ke Huy Quan, who took Best Supporting Actor with the org and at the Academy Awards for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This year Best Supporting Actor winner is Charles Melton for Todd Haynes’ Netflix movie May December. Melton plays Joe Yoo, the younger husband to scandalized actress Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore). Best Supporting Actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

The New York Film Critics Circle will hold its annual Gala Awards dinner January 3 at Tao Downtown.

Check below for the winners list as it’s updated.

BEST FILM



BEST DIRECTOR



BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

Franz Rogowski, Ira Sachs’ Passages

BEST SCREENPLAY

May December by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Charles Melton, May December

BEST NON-FICTION FILM

Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros (dir. Frederick Wiseman)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

BEST FIRST FILM

Past Lives

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.