New York Film Critics Circle: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone Wins Best Actress (Updating Live)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Refresh for updates: The oldest critics group in the U.S. is voting on the year’s best film as well as several other categories Thursday in what is a very lengthy process that soaks up most of the morning. Check back here every now and then to see who has won.
Already, the NYFCC has bestowed Best First Film to Lily Gladstone for her turn in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Franz Rogowski is Best Actor for Ira Sachs’ Passages.
More from Deadline
New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony Sets January 2023 Date
Martin Scorsese Tribute To Jane Campion Brings 'Power Of The Dog' Helmer To Tears At NY Film Critics Gala
New York Film Critics Circle Sets March Date For Previously Postponed Awards Ceremony - Update
Celine Song’s Past Lives, earlier this week the big winner at the Gotham Awards, was named Best First Film. Best International Film went to Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall. Animated Film went to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.
Last year, it took the NYFCC’s membership of newspaper, magazine and online critics 3 1/2 hours to bestow Focus Features’ Todd Fields’ feature Tár Best Film. That pic went on to receive six Oscar noms including Best Picture.
The NYFCC is known for bestowing wins to indie movies, hence they don’t always see eye-to-eye with AMPAS voters’ final decision on the top film. The last NYFCC Best Film to continue on and win Best Picture at the Oscars was 2011’s The Artist. The only winner from last year’s NYFCC to continue on and win an Oscar was Ke Huy Quan, who took Best Supporting Actor with the org and at the Academy Awards for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.
This year Best Supporting Actor winner is Charles Melton for Todd Haynes’ Netflix movie May December. Melton plays Joe Yoo, the younger husband to scandalized actress Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore). Best Supporting Actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.
The New York Film Critics Circle will hold its annual Gala Awards dinner January 3 at Tao Downtown.
Check below for the winners list as it’s updated.
BEST FILM
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ACTOR
Franz Rogowski, Ira Sachs’ Passages
BEST SCREENPLAY
May December by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Charles Melton, May December
BEST NON-FICTION FILM
Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros (dir. Frederick Wiseman)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron
BEST FIRST FILM
Past Lives
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best of Deadline
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Guilds & More
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.